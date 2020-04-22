Herbstreit high on Jonathan Taylor
MADISON – Jonathan Taylor did it all and then some at Wisconsin. In three seasons Taylor rushed for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns all while improving his pass catching skills.
But the 2-time Doak Walker award winner isn’t seeing much love thrown his way on the national level as the NFL Draft approaches, except from college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. He’s confused by the lack of hype surrounding Taylor and can’t wait to see the Badger running back perform at the next level.
🗣 High praises from @KirkHerbstreit for our guy @JayT23 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/KwmVeGkuDA
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 21, 2020