Herbstreit high on Jonathan Taylor

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

Jonathan Taylor's averaging 140 rushing yards per game this season (2nd in NCAA).

MADISON – Jonathan Taylor did it all and then some at Wisconsin. In three seasons Taylor rushed for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns all while improving his pass catching skills.

But the 2-time Doak Walker award winner isn’t seeing much love thrown his way on the national level as the NFL Draft approaches, except from college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. He’s confused by the lack of hype surrounding Taylor and can’t wait to see the Badger running back perform at the next level.

