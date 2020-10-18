Herbert “Shorty” Berg

STOUGHTON – Herbert “Shorty” Berg, age 91, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, peacefully at home, with his loving wife and granddaughter by his side.

He was born on Feb. 8, 1929, in Utica, the son of Fred and Mary (Rockney) Berg. Shorty and Sharon where members of the West Koshkonong Lutheran Church.

At an early age, Shorty worked in tobacco fields and around the farm. As one of the first employees, Shorty started his career at Stoughton Trailer as a supervisor in 1961. He eventually retired 31 years later in 1992.

Shorty absolutely loved the outdoors. Some of his favorite activities were hunting pheasant and other small game, fishing “for anything that would bite,” feeding and observing the wild birds and squirrels and gardening. He took great pride in his vegetables and flowers in the yard.

Shorty played a lot of horseshoe and cards, and often went gambling or bowling with the “Utica Boys.” You would frequently find him cheering on the Utica Home Talent at their baseball games.

In the summer, Shorty enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren, Jason and Amanda Barton, his pride and joy. Some of the best memories of his life (and theirs) were fostered on these summer-long visits each year.

Shorty is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Berg; his beloved canine friend, Penelope “Penny” Berg; son, Delanie Berg; stepdaughter, Kathy (Bill) Mauldin; granddaughter, Amanda Barton; grandson, Jason (Ali) Barton; three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha and Thomas Barton; sister-in-law, Linda Shaw; as well as many special nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary (Rockney) Berg; sisters, Thressa (Stanley) Burthe, and Alverta (Giles) Olson; brothers, Merle (Lola) Berg and Robert “Bobby” Berg; brothers-in-law, Gordy Shaw and Duane Nieses; and sister-in-law, Ardell Nieses.

Due to the pandemic, a private service for family and close friends will be held at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church.

A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for the excellent hands-on care during this difficult time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or agrace.org/donate or to West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton, WI 53589. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.