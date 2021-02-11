Herbert Otto Feuling

Herbert O. Feuling, age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Sun Prairie.

He was born on July 21, 1937 in Sun Prairie to Otto and Vera(Bandell)Feuling. He married Clara Morschauser on July 4, 1957. Herbert enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1954 at the age of 17, and retired in 1974 after serving 20 years. His travels included Greece, Okinawa, and a tour of duty in Vietnam. After returning to Sun Prairie, he worked at the Oconomowoc Canning Co. In Sun Prairie, and took care of the warming house for the Wetmore Park ice rink. During this time he operated Herb’s Lock and Key as a locksmith. He greatly enjoyed all of the people that he had the opportunity to serve. He was an avid fan of slots at Ho Chunk Casino. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, poker playing at family get togethers, and even found time to be grumpy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ernelle Fulton, her husband Wm. Fulton, and their sons Dale and Gale Fulton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Mary and Frances Koch, Art and Gertie Morschauser, Archie Skogman, Virgil and Cheryl Morschauser, Wm. Mueller, and John Morschauser.

Herbert is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Clara; 5 children, Jim(Jenny Peterson)Feuling, Debi (Gordy)Yelk, LuAnne(John)Wood, Gina(Brian)Ruh, and Larry(Julie) Feuling; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; his brother Robert (Betsy) Feuling, sisters-in-law Rosie Skogman, Sylvia Mueller, Irene Morschauser, and many other relatives and friends.

Per his request, no service will be held.

Semper Fi

