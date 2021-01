Herbert Malzacher

Herbert Malzacher, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For further details and your condolences, please visit www.caringbridge.org.

