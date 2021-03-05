Herbert Henry Brunn

Herbert Brunn, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

A Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Newport Lutheran Church at N8794 Peterson Rd, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor William Grimm officiating. Burial will be at Newport Lutheran Church Cemetery. A Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Herb was born January 22, 1935 in Newport Township, the son of Erich and Catherine (Partrisch) Brunn. In March of 1961 he married Elizabeth “Liz” Gabris. They continued with farming and were blessed with 3 children.

Herb enjoyed riding his Massey 97 with the “Good Old Boys” and went on many tractor rides. He looked forward to Friday night fish frys and his monthly card club get togethers. He spent most of his winter days out cutting wood and during the summer he attended many tractor pulls. The past few years he took a liking to jigsaw puzzles and word search books. He also enjoyed just sitting out in his lawn chair by the shop. Herb was a hardworking farmer all his life and always liked to stay busy. He even drove school bus for over 30 years for the Wisconsin Dells School District.

He is survived by his son, Mathew (Judy) Brunn; daughters, Lana (Dave) Hammerly and Karen Brunn; grandchildren, Katelyn Brunn, Erich Brunn, Dayne and Dakotah (Lara) Hammerly, Lexey (Sam) Peetz; and great-grandson, Trevis Hammerly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Elizabeth.

Special thanks to the med surg and ICU nursing staff at St. Clare Hospital that provided compassionate care for Herb. And also a heartfelt thank you to Duane Langer for helping out on the farm for over 40 years and being such a good friend and “breakfast companion” of Herb.

