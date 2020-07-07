Herbert “Bud” D. Pletzer

Site staff by Site staff

Herbert Daniel “Bud” Pletzer, 81, of Richland Center, passed away on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.

Herb was born on June 14th, 1939, son of Herbert Pletzer, Sr. and Norma (Phetteplace) Pletzer. He lived most of his younger life in Spring Green, WI and attended Spring Green H.S. He entered the Army in 1957 and remained in the reserves through 1966. He married the former Audrey J. Bauer on September 20th, 1958 at St. Mary’s Church in Richland Center, where they lived most of their married life. They had three children: James, Renee’ and Erik. Herb enjoyed hunting, fishing trips to Canada, bowling, writing poems, country music and playing in his band for 25 years. In 1994 Audrey and Herb moved to Branson, MO., where they lived for 20 yrs. They took many trips together and after he retired from the City of Branson, they returned to Richland Center. In later years he enjoyed gambling trips, fishing and spending time with his family. He loved to spoil his granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey Pletzer of Richland Center; his children James Pletzer of Richland Center, Renee’ (Trent) Dykmann of Cottage Grove, and Erik Pletzer of Richland Center; his sister Karen (Bernard), Fowler, his two granddaughters; Olivia (Tim) Farmer and Caitlin Trebus, five great-grandchildren, sister and brother in laws, nieces, nephews and many more family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sisters Margaret White and Kathryn Schwartz and his brother John Pletzer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

The family asks that you wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided. Please remember to social distance (no hugging, shaking hands).

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Upland Hills Hospice in Dodgeville, or St. Mary’s School in Richland Center.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes .com.

The Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.