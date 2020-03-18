Herbert A. Bircher

Mt. Vernon/Verona, WI – Herbert A. Bircher, age 85 of Mt. Vernon passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born on November 7, 1934 to his parents Fred and Rosa (Feller) Bircher. After leaving school Herb served in the United States Army in the 1950’s. Following his discharge from the Army Herb worked as a carpenter for many years. Herb was known as a hard worker who was always willing to help out anyone in need. On October 3, 1964 Herb was united in marriage to Arline Scholz and the couple celebrated 55 years together. Herb was known as the Mayor of Mt. Vernon, he kept tabs on the goings on and assisted with the Chicken BBQ and Tug of War Days.

Herb is survived by his sons Brad and John Bircher, nephew Ron (Shirley) Bircher, and nieces Beverly (John) Campbell and Sandra Bircher. He is further survived by a sister and brother-in-law Gladys (Charles) Hustad, nieces Debra Hustad and Cindy (Tom) Carlson, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Arline, brother John, and sister Marion.

Private family services will be held at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home in New Glarus.

A public celebration of Herb’s life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Agrace HospicCare, Inc., the VA West Clinic, and BrightStar for the kind and compassionate care given to Herb.

