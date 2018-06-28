Henry Vilas Zoo sees some upgrades

The Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison will see some upgrades.

County leaders gathered Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the zoo. They spent the last few months figuring out the contracts to upgrade some of the facilities there — including the restroom, concessions stand and outdoor patio area near the flamingo exhibit.

“We are really proud of what’s been going on at our zoo, from the new exhibits and the new animals we have, and now increasing our capacity to make sure the facilities that are here are adequate for the visitors and the families that come to see our animals,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

The project costs around $1.6 million. Attendance at the zoo recently reached it’s highest levels in recent years, thanks in part to its new Arctic Passage Exhibit.

