Henry Vilas Zoo reopening this week

MADISON, Wis. — The Henry Vilas Zoo will reopen its doors to the public beginning Thursday.

According to the zoo’s website, the gates will open at 9:30 a.m., with the last guest entry being at 4:30 p.m.

The gate by the main parking lot on Randall Avenue will be the only open entrance, as the Lake Wingra entrance will stay closed.

To protect the health and safety of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo will open with reduced capacity and implement a one-way path throughout the grounds. Outdoor buildings and play areas will remain closed as well.

The zoo has also increased its cleaning and disinfecting protocols, along with adding a number of hand sanitizer stations throughout the premises.

Workers are required to wear masks, and the zoo recommends that guests do the same. Masks are available for purchase at the zoo.

