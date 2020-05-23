Henry Vilas Zoo plans to reopen by July with new safety restrictions in place

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Henry Vilas Zoo announced Saturday that they plan to reopen to the public no later than July 1 with some new restrictions in place, according to a Facebook post.

Officials said they are following the Forward Dane plan, which currently allows the zoo to be open with only 25% capacity.

The zoo’s safety plan includes one-way paths through the grounds, closing all the indoor buildings except restrooms and increase disinfecting common area, the post said.

“We cannot wait to reopen our doors to the public, and are doing everything we can to prepare a safe and fun experience for our guests, staff, and animals,” the post reads.

Henry Vilas Zoo said they will post an announcement at a later date when they are ready to reopen.

