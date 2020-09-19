Henry Vilas Zoo partners with local nonprofits for ‘Party for the Planet’ urban cleanup

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

News 3 Now

MADISON, Wis. — Henry Vilas Zoo partnered with Sustain Dane, Starting Block Madison and many other local nonprofits for a “Party for the Planet” urban cleanup event on Saturday.

“Today’s trash pickup isn’t impacting CO2 in our atmosphere but it is getting the word out about climate change and getting a group of people together to talk about it,” Sustain Dane sustainable business project manager Lorenza Zebell said.

Volunteers collected trash from around the city and sifted through what they found in order to gather insights to report back to Henry Vilas Zoo. Organizers said they were interested to see whether the pandemic would affect littering, such as an increase in masks found on the street.

Zebell said their goal was to help the environment and bring together the community. The event was a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which was back in April.

“It brings people together, which is rare right now,” Zebell said.

