Henry Vilas Zoo to provide bags for guests with sensory processing needs

The Henry Vilas Zoo is adding new features to assist guests with sensory processing needs.

The zoo is offering free sensory bags made possible by a partnership with a nonprofit called KultureCity. The bags include noise-cancelling headphones for anyone who may find loud noises overwhelming, toys to fidget with to stay physically engaged and help with calming down and communication cards.

“A lot of times guests who have sensory needs sometimes are not always very verbal,” said zoo education specialist Courtney Cordova. “This is a card they can use to communicate any needs they have, as well as different emotions they may be feeling. Especially if they feel very overwhelmed communicating that can be a lot. So this card is an easy way to point to, to explain to a staff member or family member they’re with how they’re feeling.”

Cordova said since the Henry Vilas Zoo is free, they’re focused on making sure everything about the experience is accessible.

The zoo is also putting up signs that show which areas may be good places to wear the noise-cancelling headphones and quiet spaces where people with sensory needs can relax.

