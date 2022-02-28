Henry Vilas Zoo hosts International Polar Bear Day

by Samantha Benish

MADISON, Wis. – Who doesn’t love polar bears?

The Henry Vilas Zoo celebrated them on International Polar Bear Day Sunday afternoon.

The celebration included games, polar bear enrichment and keeper chats.

Families were able to learn about the impacts of climate change and conservation of polar bears, which officials say inspired the event.

Polar Bear Day is part of a series of Conservation Days held at the Zoo throughout the year.

The days are focused on raising awareness for different kinds of animals and learning what can be done to help them.

