Madison police make arrest in Henry Vilas Zoo donation theft

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into Henry Vilas Zoo and stealing money from a donation box last summer.

Carlos Davis of Madison was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with felony burglary, according to Dane County Court records.

Last June, officers responded to the Zoo for a burglary report after private security responded to an alarm and found evidence of a burglary. Security video showed a man going into the Zoo’s gift shop and stealing cash from a donation box inside.

The amount of money stolen was not disclosed at the time, but the Zoo said it was struggling after operations were closed or scaled back for much of 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, leading to attendance dropping by more than 40 percent that year. As a free zoo, it largely depends on donations to make ends meet.

The donation box was eventually replaced, and hundreds of people helped make up for the lost cash by making donations online.

According to court records, one of the Zoo’s operations managers estimated about $4,000 worth of cash and checks were taken from the donation box. Police say the Zoo’s security team found the damaged donation box, as well as a trail of cash leading to a utility gate at the south end of the zoo. At the gate, security found a large pile of cash and checks on both sides of the gate.

Police released images of the suspect in the days following the break-in, hoping for the community’s help in finding the man.

According to the complaint, an anonymous tipster contacted police after seeing the images of the suspect on local media and identified him as Davis.

After this week’s arrest, Davis is currently in the Dane County Jail and faces additional possible charges of retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer, and violating his parole.