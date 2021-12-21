Henry Vilas Zoo announces death of red panda, Tarrei

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – One of Henry Vilas Zoo’s most iconic residents died Monday, the zoo announced.

Tarrei, a male red panda, was 19 years old. In the wild, a red panda’s life span is between eight and 14 years.

In a Facebook post, the zoo remembered Tarrei for his ability to make visitors smile.

“He was adored by many of our guests and was a true ambassador for his wild counterparts.”

According to the zoo, Tarrei was receiving special care for age-related health issues including arthritis and deteriorating eyesight.

Zoo staff said Tarrei began showing signs of respiratory distress last week and had difficulty navigating his enclosure. A CT scan showed abnormalities in his thyroid and fluid build-up near his heart and lungs.

“The difficult decision to humanely euthanize him was made after consultation with his care team,” zoo staff said. “He passed away surrounded by love with his animal care team present.”

Tarrei was born in Hihomatsu, Japan, and moved to Henry Vilas Zoo in 2015. Zoo staff have set up a table near the red panda enclosure for fans to leave cards and messages for him.

The table will remain up until 2022.

The zoo now houses a 13-year-old female red panda named Tai.

