Henry Van Woelderen

MADISON – Henry Van Woelderen, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1935, the son of Frans and Cornelia (Camphuysen) Van Woelderen.

Henry married Patricia Cunningham on Dec. 31, 1985, in Riverside, Calif. Henry loved life and he lived his life helping others

Henry is survived by his grandchildren, Cody Lakes, Nathan Mistele, Naomi (Mark) Levesque and Savannah Brugger; sons, Troy Van Woelderen and Rick Van Woelderen; daughter, Yvonne (Terence) Reed; stepdaughter, Missy Moren; sister, Henrietta (Norman) Hawkins; brother, Richard (Bernadette) Van Woelderen; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Francisca Chatelin; brother, Edward Van Woelderen; two stepsons, Mitch Amble and Tommy Amble; and stepdaughter, Melanie Amble.

A Celebration of Henry’s life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Care Wisconsin and Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care given to Henry and his family.

