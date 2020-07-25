Hendricks goes 9; Rizzo HRs, sanitizes; Cubs beat Brew 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks convinced new manager David Ross to let him finish a three-hitter, Anthony Rizzo homered and dished out hand sanitizer, and the Chicago Cubs started the season by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0.

Ian Happ also had a two-run drive and Ross got his first victory as a big league manager as the Cubs opened this pandemic-shortened 60-game season without fans at Wrigley Field.

Showing off an improved curveball, Hendricks struck out nine and walked none in his first career opening-day start and fourth career shutout.

