Helpline now available for those struggling with substance use during COVID-19 pandemic

Many are stepping in to help the most vulnerable population during this time

MADISON, Wis. — A new 24/7 helpline is now available for Dane County residents who are struggling with substance use issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. For help, people can call 608-228-1278. Calls are free and no insurance is needed.

Funding from Dane County and UW Health, UPH-Meriter and Quartz are making this helpline possible.

According to a press release, “This service, sponsored by the nonprofit Safe Communities, is for previous alcohol and/or other substance users, those now in treatment or those tempted to start, and those concerned about a loved one. Callers talk confidentially with recovery coaches who are not professional therapists but in long-term recovery from their own alcohol or other substance use and have training in how to help others as advocates, peers and confidantes.”

Safe Communities Recovery Coaching Program manager Tanya Kraege said that the added stress during this time is difficult.

“This is especially true for those who are working to be in recovery or are already in long-term recovery. Relapse rates increase with stress brought on by loss of income, social isolation and anxiety. They may face additional treatment barriers due to coronavirus-related closures of treatment programs and an overwhelmed health care system.”

The press release stated that people living with substance use disorder are over represented in the hospitality business.

“Hospitality, travel and leisure employees make up 11% of the entire American work force with over 20,000 working in Dane County alone,” said Jason Illstrup, president of Downtown Madison, Inc. “The lives of many hospitality employees turned upside down with the onset of COVID-19. Many are furloughed, working on reduced hours or, worse yet, terminated. Programs like Safe Communities Recovery Coaching Program will provide instant help to those most in need during a time when any helping hand could save a life.”

For a list of warning signs that a person might be at risk of return to use, visit https://www.unityrehab.com/blog/10-relapse-signs/.

Local recovery groups (Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Smart Recovery) are also working to create virtual meetings to support people’s recovery. Visit the following websites for additional help:

http://aaphonemeetings.org/

https://www.12step-online.com/meetings/online-aa-meetings/

http://www.badgerlandna.org/meetings/

https://aamadisonwi.org/

https://virtual-na.org/

For community resources, call United Way: Dial 211.

Journey Mental Health Crisis Line:

(608) 280-2600

National Suicide Prevention Line:

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)

For people living with mental illness seeking peer support

Solstice House Warm Line

608.244.5077; soaroffice@soarcms.org

NAMI Dane County Peer Support

608-249-7188

https://www.namidanecounty.org/covid19

Safe Communities 24-7 Recovery Coach Helpline

(608) 228-1278

if incarcerated, call 888-811-3689 x 1

email: referral@safercommunity.net

