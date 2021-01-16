‘Help us end this pandemic’: Midwestern governors urge Trump administration to purchase more vaccine doses

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and other Midwestern governors are sharing their frustrations with the Trump administration’s handling of coronavirus vaccine distribution in a letter sent to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Evers, along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, said the administration must purchase more vaccines and allow states to make direct purchases for doses.

“It has become abundantly clear that not only has the Trump administration botched the rollout of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, but also that the American people have been misled about these delays,” the governors said. “Pfizer just announced that as of yesterday, they have millions of doses of the vaccine on hand and are waiting on addresses from the Trump administration so they can deliver the vaccine to states.

“If you are unable or unwilling to give us that supply, we urge you to grant permission for us to directly purchase vaccines so we may distribute them to the people of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota as quickly as possible.”

Without more supply, leaders said their states could be forced to cancel planned public vaccination clinics.

“It’s time for the Trump administration to do the right thing and help us end this pandemic,” the statement reads.

The response comes after federal officials claimed the reserve of second doses has been exhausted.

The group also urged the Trump administration to purchase as many doses as possible to ensure more are administered.

The full letter sent to Azar is available here.

