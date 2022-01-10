Helen Schwoerer

COLUMBUS—Helen E. Schwoerer, age 93, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at her daughter’s home.

She was born on September 6, 1928, in Columbus, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (née Weisman) Weisensel. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Schwoerer, September 12, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Bristol, Wisconsin. Together they purchased the family farm on Wendt Road, Columbus, Wisconsin where they farmed for 45 years and raised twelve children. After the passing of her husband, Helen purchased a home on Waterloo Street in the City of Columbus. She treasured the many visits from her loving family and friends, and everyone feasted on her cookies, turnovers, peanut mumbles, delicious meals and relished her jokes, stories, and playing games.

Helen enjoyed Bible study, traveling, helping others, and playing cards. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor she had her entire life – she was heard to say, “I am not afraid to die, I just don’t want to be there when it happens.”

Helen helped to organize the Hampden Happy Hustlers 4H Club, was a member of the Columbia County Homemakers, serving a term as Chairman for the Columbus Chapter. She served as Secretary for the Columbia County N.F.O. and an active member of St. Jerome Altar Society, the Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary and she delivered Meals on Wheels for seven years.

Helen’s love for her Saviour and family will be truly missed by her children Richard Schwoerer of Tooele UT, Sandra Borkenhagen of Mayville, June Anderson of Antigo, Heidi (Gary) Stewart of Queen Creek AZ, Teresa Vitale of Westfield, Lawrence (Jean) Schwoerer of Sun Prairie, James Schwoerer of Columbus, Steven (Diane) Schwoerer of Wales, Agnes (Dan) Long of Port Charlotte FL, Harold (Lori) Schwoerer of Columbus, Marti (Chris) Schwoerer of DeForest, Lucy (Kurt) Zander of Columbus; 54 grandchildren; 97 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; one sister Gladys Olson of Reedsburg; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1992; two daughters-in-laws Carma Schwoerer and Leta Schwoerer; a son-in-law Tom Borkenhagen; five sisters and their spouses: Irene (Frederich Moy) and George Rait, Ruth and Maurice Hanson, Dorathy and Leo Tennie, Myrtle and Vincent Schneider, Cecile and William Berg; four brothers and their spouses: Sylvester and Stella Weisensel, LeRoy and Evelyn Weisensel, Verian and Helene Weisensel, Joseph Weisensel; brother-in-law Loren Olson and two infant great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at HARVEST EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH W7444 Hwy 33, Beaver Dam. Chaplain Eric Boon will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Jerome Cemetery, Columbus.

Helen’s favorite verse is Micah 6:8. She lived the verse out in many ways including her heart for giving.

Helen and her family request that memorials be directed to:

Fort Wilderness Christian Camp Box 715 McNaughton WI 54543 https://www.fortwilderness.com/

Harvest Church http://harvestefc.com/

Convoy of Hope org

5-Stones affiliate http://harvestefc.com/other-ministries/5-stones

Please share your online condolences with Helen’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

