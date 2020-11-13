Helen S. Ramirez

Helen S. Ramirez nee Panagiotopoulos, 36 of Whitewater, became our angel on November 10th, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Ramirez; daughter, Addalynn Ramirez; mother and father, Alpha and Sam Panagiotopoulos; brother, Sammy Panagiotopoulos; her fur babies, Brendul and Brandy and many family and friends.

Helen welcomed everyone she met with open arms and made you feel like family. She always had a kind word to say and made you look at the world in a brighter light. She was a loving wife, a strong supportive mother, she was the glue that held her family together, and a best friend to us all. She did not say no, she just found a way to make it happen for you. There are not enough words in any language to express how Helen truly made this world a better place just by knowing her. Helen has touched each and every one of us. We will forever carry a piece of her with us. Her bright smile and giving nature will stay with us to guide us to be better.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Graveside services will follow at 1:45 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery, 410 S. Wisconsin Street, Whitewater, WI 53190.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. You can also continue to support the family via her go fund me page (Love to Helen).

