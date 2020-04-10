Helen P Curtis

Helen Pauline Curtis, 85 of Mauston passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home.

Helen was born on January 28, 1935 in Ponca City, Oklahoma the daughter of Kenneth and Joy Mathews.

Helen was united in marriage to Lawrence Curtis on October 27, 1952 in Mauston, Wisconsin. She was a member of the Mauston United Methodist Church.

Helen received her Practical Nursing Diploma from Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was a nurse at the Tomah VA Hospital, Tomah and also at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home, New Lisbon.

Helen enjoyed baking, sewing and gardening. She always had beautiful flowers growing in her flowerbeds around the house every summer.

Helen is survived by two sons Duane Curtis, Don Curtis, a daughter Sharon Curtis, nine grandchildren and a sister Katherine Georgeson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Curtis, son Douglas Curtis, mother Joy Mathews and father Kenneth Mathews

There will be no service per Helen’s wishes.