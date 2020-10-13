Helen Marie Mallory

MONROE/OREGON – Helen Marie Mallory, age 103, peacefully entered eternal life on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her granddaughter’s home in Stoughton, Wis.

She was born on June 3, 1917, in Monroe, Wis., the daughter of Earnest and Marie (Giesler) Rufenacht.

Helen married Casper Mallory on Feb. 20, 1943, in Madison and raised their family in Monroe.

Helen is survived by her children, Patrick (Carol) Mallory of Monroe, Joyce Williams of Rapid River, Mich., Sue (Jim Babcock) Mallory-Babcock of Oregon, Anne (Joe Malsch) Mallory of Mount Horeb, Mary (John) Jacobs of Monroe and Joan (Bryan) Miller of Rapid River, Mich.; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Kramer of Monroe; and sister-in-law, Glorianne Rufenacht of Monroe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Casper Mallory; brother, Robert Rufenacht; brother-in-law, Herbert Kramer; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In keeping with Helen’s wishes. No services will be held.

The family wishes to express a special Thank You to the staff at AgraceHospice Care, for their compassionate care of Helen.

My Children

(Author Unknown)

Be not sorrowful that I am gone

And my earthly life is done.

Be not sad I passed away;

For in you, my children,

I live each day.

There is a little of me in all of you.

In each new one I live anew.

So you see, I’ll never be really gone,

As long as there are children to carry on.

I have had my share of love, sorrow and strife.

I have lived a full and fruitful life.

So do not mourn, and do not weep,

For I have earned this peaceful sleep.

Love, Mom

