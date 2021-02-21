Helen Marcella Metten-Johnson

MADISON – Helen Metten-Johnson age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at home with her daughter, Diane, and son-in-law, Ken. Helen was born on Aug. 19, 1927 in Litchfield, Ill., to Ray and Marie (Luking) Thompson. Her family moved to Kenosha, Wis., in 1928. She loved her family and her family loved her.

On Sept. 5, 1945, she married Harry C. Metten at Kessler Air Force base in Biloxi, Miss. They had two children, Diane, 1946 and Marty, 1951. Helen was the school secretary at Bain Elementary School in Kenosha until 1978. She and Harry moved to Menomonie, Wis., in 1978 to pursue a new life adventure. Harry passed away on Jan. 16, 1986.

Helen met and married Jim Johnson in 1993 and welcomed his children, Steve Johnson and Carol Brack, into the family. She had 20 wonderful years with Jim before he passed away in June 2013. Helen moved to Sun Prairie, Wis., in October 2018 and lived at New Perspectives in Senior Living until November 2020, when she moved in with her daughter, Diane, and son-in-law, Ken. While at New Perspectives she made friends and enjoyed socializing with them. Moving to the Madison area gave her the opportunity to spend fun times with her niece, Terri, Terri’s husband, John, and her niece, Lorri.

Helen loved being in the company of her grandchildren, Allison (Metten) Hagen, Scott Meier, Sarah Meier, Megan (Metten) Solberg, Missy (Metten) Mulroy and Martin Metten. She also loved seeing her great-grandchildren, Ryley Clark, Jonah Jossart Meier, Ryan Hagen, Lee Jossart Meier, Vida Jossart Meier, Cammie Hagen, Amelia Mulroy, Sawyer Solberg and her new twin great-grandchildren, Sydney and Sutton Solberg. Helen enjoyed spending time with her daughter-in-law, Debbie, who also served as Helen’s beautician and shopping buddy.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Ray Thompson; her three brothers, Ray, Jim and Glen; her sisters, Doris Marie and Mildred; and her two husbands, Harry Metten and Jim Johnson. Helen is survived by her daughter, Diane (Ken) Meier; her son, Martin (Debbie) Metten; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date. Helen appreciated all of the help and support she received from Agrace HospiceCare personnel and requests that any memorials be given to Agrace. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

