Helen M. Gallagher

Helen M. Gallagher, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Helen M. Gallagher Memorial Fund and can be mailed to PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Helen was born on June 4, 1930 in Platteville, the daughter of Anton and Rose (Holzer) Meyer. She was united in marriage to Lawrence “Larry” Gallagher on October 12, 1948 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. They were married 70 years before Lawrence died on June 8, 2019. Helen was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She worked at Sears Co. and Advance Transformer, Platteville. She enjoyed family, crossword books, cooking and baking, famous for her pies – from blueberry, apple, lemon meringue, to pumpkin – each were someone’s favorite. She loved playing 500 with her family and a good game of bingo, especially when winning.

Helen is survived by her three sons, Michael (Cheryl) Gallagher, John (Sherry) Gallagher, and Ron Gallagher; grandchildren, Jill Dohbeck, Mark Gallagher, Jacob (Stacy) Gallagher, Adam Gallagher, Stella Gallagher, Ryan Gallagher, Richard (Nicole) Enders, Leah (Nathan) Murray, Craig (Jayna) DeSmidt; great-grandchildren, Colden, Cameron, Carter Dohbeck, Wyatt and Arya Enders, Elaina and Adalynn Murray, and Clara DeSmidt. Helen is further survived by her sister, Hilda Kramer; sisters-in-law, Nelly Meyer and Jan Gallagher and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, her parents, son, Charles, two sisters, Rosemary Dalsing and Eileen Kohout, five brothers, Raymon, Mark, Gerald, Ervin and Robert Meyer.

The family would like to thank the staff at Edenbrook of Platteville, The Waterford in Plymouth, and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care given to mom in the past several months.

