Helen M. Eaton

Site staff by Site staff

Lodi – Helen M. Eaton, age 76, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 27, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Chester and Phyllis (Crawford) Edwards.

Helen was a 1961 graduate of Elmwood Park High School. On June 22, 1962 she married the love of her life Eugene Eaton. Helen was employed with the Lodi School District as a Bus Driver caring for and transporting school kids. She was very artistic and enjoyed making various arts and crafts and had a great sense of humor, making people smile by secretly instigating mischief, but loved most spending time with her family.

In addition to Eugene, her husband of 58 years, survivors include her son, David (Sue Weaver); two daughters, Kimberly Ann (Kevin) McCoy, and Dawn Ruhnke; three grandchildren, Lisa (Ethan) Ruhnke, Nicole (Jerome) Riggio, and Ryan (Jennifer) Ruhnke; four great-grandchildren, Payton Ritchie, Enzo Riggio, Nova Riggio, and Rory Ruhnke; her brother, Jerry Edwards; her sister, Jane Johnson; a special friend, Janine Lanzendorf; and other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Kenneth.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be announced for a later date.