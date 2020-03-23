Helen L. Wenzel

Site staff by Site staff

Mom was born on the family farm north of Leland on September 11, 1918 to parents Richard Repka and Theresa (Reinecke) Repka.

She passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2020 at the age of 101. March 20 was her father’s birthday.

From milking cows by the light of a kerosene lantern, to picking up stones in the fields in preparation for spring plating, to preparing huge meals for the threshing crew on hot August days, it was on the farm where she learned the work ethic that continued her entire life.

Mom was a quiet, gentle soul who was happy with the simple things in life. She was always a vegetable gardener, even at age 100! She also had beautiful flower gardens. She liked to cook and bake and was known for her German potato salad, coffee cake and cinnamon rolls, flakey pie crusts and homemade chicken noodle soup. Homemade ice cream was always a special treat at Christmas.

Mom married Oliver Wenzel on June 1, 1939 and moved to Prairie du Sac to the house she remained in for the rest of her life. They had three children, David, Donald and Diane.

Mom is survived by her children: David (Sandy) Wenzel of Lakeview, Oregon; Donald (Sandy) Wenzel of Prairie du Sac; Diane (Brian) Williams of Prairie du Sac. Also five grandchildren: Angie Landon, Nicole Smith, Steve Wenzel, Rick Wenzel and Jeff Williams. She is further survived by a sister, Luena Meister, eleven great grandchildren – Madeline, Simon, Stuart, Nick, Gabby, Jocy, Austin, Anthony, Matthew, Alyssa & Molly, plus other relatives and friends, including special neighbors Ron and Sheila Kostroski who did so much for Mom over the years.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Oliver, in 1988, one sister, Regina Yanke and two brothers, LaVern Repka and Eric Repka.

Memorials, if desired, may be made out to St. Johns Lutheran Church/Leland or St. Johns Lutheran Church/Prairie du Sac.

A private committal service will be held.

No matter how long you have someone you love in your life, you wish you could have them a little bit longer ~ we love you Mom.