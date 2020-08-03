Helen L. Atz

Helen Lucille Atz, age 92, died at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wisconsin on August 2, 2020, 2 months after being diagnosed with cancer.

She was born to Jess and Mecie Mitchell on July 23, 1928 near West Liberty, Iowa. She married Roger Dean Atz on August 17, 1951.

She worked in the Park Forest, Illinois schools for 22 years. She was a member of the Madison, Wisconsin Golden K Kiwanis and volunteered at Meriter Hospital library for 17 years. Most recently she enjoyed friendships at Pine Glen in Prairie du Sac, WI.

Helen is survived by a son, Alan Atz, a daughter Karen Atz (Paul Pingrey), grandsons Randy Pingrey (Kathy Olson), Daniel Pingrey, Arek Bouwman (Lauren), and great granddaughter Erica Bouwman. She is also survived by a sister and brother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother and 2 sisters.

Memorials may be made to Agrace Foundation in Fitchburg.