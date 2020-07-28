Helen Jean Polkinghorn

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Helen Jean Polkinghorn, age 85 of Mineral Point Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Dodgeville on March 15, 1935 the daughter of William and Vera (Lutes) Rundle. She graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1953. Jean married Donald Polkinghorn at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. She worked at Sokol Crystals in Mineral Point for over 30 years. She was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Mineral Point where she taught Sunday school and she was a member of the Rebecca’s Lodge.

Jean enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening and bowling. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children; Kenneth, Randy, Mike (June Meier), Kathy Polkinghorn and Colleen Ingwell; 6 grandchildren Emily, Joshua, Leslie, Kayla, Mary Jean and Donald; 6 great grandchildren Jeri, Kathryn, Edith, Donna, David and Isaac and a sister Irene Daniels and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, her siblings Ruth, Robert, Wilma, Ella, Hazel, Melva, Ronald, Gordon and Mervin; and a son-in-law David Ingwell.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Mineral Point. Pastor Bev Davis will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 until 10:50 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Congregational United Church of Christ in Jean’s name. With COVID 19 concerns in mind, friends and family attending are encouraged to wear face masks and apply social distancing as a safety precaution.