Helen J. Miller

Helen J. Miller died on August 2, 2020 at the age of 99.

She was born June 13, 1921 in rural Jefferson to Henry and Mabel Viesselman. She grew up on her family’s farm. She married Daniel Miller in December 1941. They lived in Fort Atkinson for over 70 years. He preceded her in death in 2013

Helen enjoyed her family, especially her grandsons and great granddaughters. They were the light of her life.

Besides her family, her focus in life was serving her God, Jehovah. She became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1948. She spent countless hours studying the Bible, attending congregation meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and sharing in the door-to-door ministry. She loved helping people learn about the Bible. The congregation was her “second family”.

She is survived by her daughter, Shari (Dennis) Verhalen of Fort Atkinson; grandsons, Paul (Carol) Verhalen of Fort Atkinson and Andrew (Jennifer) Verhalen of Myrtle Beach, SC and great-granddaughters, Emily and Jenna Verhalen of Fort Atkinson. She is also survived by her niece, Mary Ann Kruse of Colorado and two nephews, Francis Kruse of Colorado and David (Julie) Wagner of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters and brothers-in-law.

Private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. A Memorial service via video conference will take place on August 15, 2020, given by Andrew Verhalen.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

