MADISON – Helen H. Robertstad, a longtime Madison resident, joined her family in heaven on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She had been a resident of Belmont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the past four years.

Helen Harriet (Rodgers) Robertstad was born on April 13, 1923, in Chatfield, Minn., to Irish immigrant parents Andrew and Mary Alice (Huggard) Rodgers. Her childhood was spent on the family farm in the Chatfield area, where she attended Bear Creek Elementary School and Chatfield High School. Helen married John A. Robertstad, the love of her life, on Dec. 6, 1946, in Madison. They attended St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. They were one of the early families of the church, where she served on the Flower Guild and Prayer Chain for many years. Helen loved to garden, sew, make crafts, preserve foods by canning, travel, and host friends and relatives. She loved the Brewers, even in their toughest seasons. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her son, John R. (Cathy) Robertstad of Waukesha, Wis./Fort Meyers, Fla.; daughter, Linda (Ken) Dresang of Madison; five grandchildren, Lauren Robertstad, Stephanie Robertstad, Nathan (Alexa) Robertstad, Sarah (Corey) Strahm and Andrew (Elizabeth) Dresang; six great-grandchildren, Henlee and Camilla Robertstad, Brady, Liam and Avery Strahm, and Aaron Dresang; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded In death by her parents; her sisters, Miriam Rodgers and Edna Johnson; brothers, William and John Rodgers; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Orvis Johnson, Marie Rodgers, Vivian and Arthur Knudsen, Ruth and Bernard Refvik, Gordon and Janice Robertstad, Harriet and Ernest Long, and Glenn and Hildegard Robertstad; and mother- and father-in-law, John and Ingeborg Robertstad.

The family would like to thank all those who supported Helen in her life. Special appreciation to Kam, Mike, Diane, St. Luke’s Flower Guild/Parish, the staff at Wildwood Clinic (especially Dr. Midelfort and Dr. Bruce) and the staff at Belmont (especially Cynthia, Linda, Jillian, Kendra, Musa, Sharon, Dawa, Jenny, Fawn, Susan, Amber, and Tykia).

Due to public health concerns, there will be no service or visitation at this time.

A private family committal service will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove with the Rev. Donald Fleischman officiating.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

