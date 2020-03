Helen H. Wedtland

Site staff by Site staff

April 5, 1921 – December 15, 2019 / Helen H. Wetland, age 98, passed away in Woodland Park, Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Visitation will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Private burial will be held at Forest Mound Cemetery, Waupun, Wisconsin.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments