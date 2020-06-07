Helen C. Krattiger

MONROE, Wis. — Helen C. Krattiger 96, of Oregon, formerly of Monroe, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton.

Helen was born on March 22, 1924 in Monroe, the daughter of Fred and Bertha (Steinman) Blumer. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1942 and worked for Rudy Burkhalter as an accordion, marimba, and piano teacher in Madison until 1945. While in Madison, Helen belonged to the Madison Turners and their championship volleyball team. She sold over $5000 in war bonds during World War II. She belonged to the Monroe Swiss Turners where she met her husband, Edwin Krattiger. They were married after the war in 1945 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Monroe. The couple farmed in the Juda area for nine years and the Brooklyn area from 25 years.

While in Brooklyn, Helen was involved in mental health drives and was a top earner. She and Edwin moved to New Glarus in 1979. In 2014, Helen moved to Janesville to live with her daughter. Helen and her good friend, Betty Vetterli, entertained at many nursing homes and assisted living facilities playing the piano and accordion. She loved her family, was very social, and always had a smile. She was an excellent dancer, loved to match her clothes (especially her watches and outfits), loved color, and to sit in the warm sun. Helen was a neat freak, enjoyed chewing gum, and watching all sports especially golf, football, volleyball, and gymnastics.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Krattiger-Ziltener (Joseph); two grandchildren, Aaron Ziltener and Amber McCoy (Mike); and a cherished great grandson, Bennett. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers and five sisters.

