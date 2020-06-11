Helen Ann (Gohs) Mihlsimmer

Site staff by Site staff

Helen A. (Gohs) Mihlsimmer, age 76, of DeForest, passed away June 9, 2020.

Helen was born September 26, 1943 in Denver, CO.

She is survived by her children, Michael Mihlsimmer and Deborah (Jeffrey) Armstrong; grandchildren, Amanda (Pat) Stanton and Samantha (James) Koehler; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hayden Koehler; siblings, David (Sandy) Gohs, Mary Gohs, Susan (Jim) McNall and Patricia (Steve) Kling; sister-in-law, Sue (Mark) Hawkinson and Don ( Julie) Mihlsimmer. She is also survived by her loyal canine companion, Henry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Mihlsimmer; parents, Devere Gohs and Mary (McClean) Gohs; and sister, Judith Corneliuson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty Lythjohan for her care and friendship.

Memorials are preferred to Victory Junction Gang Camp, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250