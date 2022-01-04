Heidi Jo Georgeson

by Obituaries

Heidi Jo Georgeson, age 54, of Elizabeth IL, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison WI with family by her side.

Heidi was born on August 8, 1967, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI. She had an idyllic childhood growing up with her brothers, grandparents and many cousins and friends. One of her favorite teachers was Mrs. Gaedke, who also taught her dancing lessons for 8 years which she loved.

Heidi graduated from WDHS in 1986. She participated in several sports and earned 4 letters which she was very proud of. Heidi graduated from UW Stout in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in merchandising. She worked for the Farm & Fleet organization in management for many years. She loved working in the antique store where she had a booth she named “Mad as a Hatter”. Heidi loved and collected many books. She always had time for a game of Canasta or Balderdash. Her nephew Tristan loved beating her at Wisconsin-opoly! Heidi enjoyed vacations to Hawaii and Thailand, but her very favorite spot was Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo.

Heidi was a gift from God. She had a gentle spirit, a beautiful smile, and an infectious laugh. She will remain in our hearts forever.

Heidi was loved by her family and will be deeply missed by her parents, Arlyn and Colleen; brothers, Scott of WI Dells and Tim (Michelle) of Columbus, WI; nieces, Alysha, Jessica, Victoria, Sarah and Emily; nephew, Ryan; great-nephews, Randall, Tristan, Brooks, Hank and Tate; and great-niece, Addilynn. She is further survived by aunts and uncles, Dick and Sharon Gavinski of WI Dells, Ken and Pat Niebuhr of New York, Sharon Martin of Janesville, Rosie Martin of Hayward, Jill Johnson of Oconomowoc and Donna Georgeson of Reedsburg; along with dear friends, Tony and Leesha and her very special cat, Budsey.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Michael; grandparents, William and Doris Martin and Hans and Doris Georgeson; Uncle Kenneth Martin, Uncle William Martin, Aunt Janice and Uncle William Holig, Uncle Greg Georgeson and Uncle Eugene Johnson.

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family on Monday January 17, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Baraboo, WI with Father Dave Mowers officiating. Private visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Online streaming of the service will be available due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer at Devil’s Lake.

Memorials can be made to St. Clare Hospital and Trinity Episcopal Church in Baraboo.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.