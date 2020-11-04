Hedwig Nevel

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Hedwig “Hedy” E. Nevel, age 96 passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home in the loving care of her son Billy and granddaughter Sarah.

She was born on December 29, 1923 2nd oldest of eight children to Swiss Immigrants Albert and Anna (Swagmen) Burnet. Hedy grew up in the New Glarus and Belleville area. She first married Herman Yaun, then after his passing she married Ernest Baertschi. Later after Ernest died, she married William Nevel. Hedy always had a love of the land and farming. She operated a produce stand and would take vegetables and flowers to market from her gardens. Hedy also always made sure that those who came to sit at her table left with their hunger satisfied, and she would offer a helping hand to anyone in need. She was always thankful for those that helped her. In later years she enjoyed receiving the phone calls, texts, letters, and cards that were sent to her.

Hedy is survived by her children Nancy Klassy, Connie (Steven) Payne, Ronnie (Sue) Yaun, Debbie (Cruze) Valdez, Dennis (Suzie) Baertschi, and William (Lori Vissers) Nevel, 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings Alvin (Delores) Burnet, Daniel Burnet, Elsbeth Hohn, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Herman, Ernest, and William, infant son Rodney, granddaughters Maria and Mona, grandson Trey, brothers John and Benny, sisters Hulda and Lucille, brother-in-law Harry Hohn, and son-in-law Rich Klassy.

A graveside inurnment service will be held at the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus, WI in the summer of 2021.

The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and Toni Coats for the assistance given to Hedy.