Heavy winds, burning leaves lead to vehicle fires in Madison

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Two vehicles sustained fire damage after heavy winds blew burning leaves into the street Saturday.

Officials were sent to the area of Traceway Drive and Post Road at about 12:45 p.m. regarding thick smoke that filled the street.

Police closed the street while firefighters accessed a nearby hydrant. The report said some residents also used garden hoses and pots of water to help officials contain the fire.

The report said the fire continued to grow as the wind caused more leaves to ignite and end up on the street.

The department said flames had spread to underneath parked vehicles and lit two of them on fire. The vehicles’ owners have since been notified.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing security camera footage, the Madison Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Team said no suspicious activity was found, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.