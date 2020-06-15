Heavy smoke showing at structure fire on East Karstens Drive, dispatch says

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in the 3700 block of East Karsten’s Drive.

According to Dane County Dispatch, a call came in at 8:47 a.m. reporting a fire at 3730 E. Karsten’s Drive.

Multiple crews are at the scene. The full extent of the fire is unknown, but Dane County Dispatch confirmed there was heavy smoke showing from one side of the building.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

