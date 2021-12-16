Heavy police presence reported in Beloit due to ‘ongoing investigation’

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are asking people to avoid the area of Copeland and Prairie avenues late Wednesday night due to an “ongoing investigation.”

The Beloit Police Department posted on Facebook around 9:30 p.m. that officers will be in the area “for the next few hours.”

Details of the nature of the investigation were not immediately clear.

While the department did not provide specific details, they said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com for updates.

