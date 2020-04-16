Heavy police presence on Highway K near Lodi, people asked to avoid the area

LODI, Wis. — The Lodi Police Department is asking people to avoid the area around County Road K and Interstate 90 in Columbia County.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, according to Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith. This area is between the city of Lodi and the town of Leeds.

Smith was not able to provide any further information about the incident saying any additional details would need to come from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers in Columbia County said they were not able to provide any information on the matter as of 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers could also not confirm if the police presence was related to two inmates escaping from Columbia Correctional Institution early Thursday morning.