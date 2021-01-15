Heather R. Gobrecht

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Heather Rae Gobrecht, 43, of Dodgeville, formerly of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Upland Hills Health.

A public visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. The family has asked those in attendance to please wear a mask and to practice social distancing during your time at the funeral home. Private family services will follow with burial at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Heather Rae Gobrecht Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Heather was born on March 1, 1977 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of James and Mary (Brunton) Gobrecht. She attended school at Neil Wilkins, Platteville, graduating in 1998. After graduation she went to Hodan Community Services in Mineral Point, where she participated in enrichment activities. When Heather turned 30, she moved from Belmont to Dodgeville to live with her friends at Sunnyside West.

She is survived by her parents, Jim and Mary Gobrecht; sister, Kimberly (Micah Watrud) Gobrecht and their daughters, Olivia and Paige; brother, Brian (Trish) Gobrecht and their daughter, Claire; Heather is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Tina and brother, Billy and grandparents, Ambrose and Adeline Brunton and John and Lenice “Tootie” Gobrecht. The family would like to thank everyone who have been instrumental in Heather’s care and wellbeing over the years.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.