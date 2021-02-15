Heat lamp blamed for Town of Sun Prairie barn fire

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

File photo

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a barn in the Town of Sun Prairie is considered a total loss after a fire Monday morning.

Fire crews from Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove and Marshall responded to the fire just before 11 a.m. at 4870 Town Hall Drive.

The sheriff’s office says the barn held two goats, as well as several pieces of equipment. A preliminary investigation of the fire shows it likely started when a heat lamp was tipped over.

The goats were rescued from the barn and nobody was injured.

