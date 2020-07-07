Heat index readings continue to climb
MADISON, Wis. — The heat wave continues through Wednesday and Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for southwestern Wisconsin.
High temperatures will be in the lower 90s on Wednesday; heat index readings could reach 103 degrees.
Alert Days remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
By the weekend, the heat will let off a little bit. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday, but it will be a little less humid.
