Heat index readings continue to climb

MADISON, Wis. — The heat wave continues through Wednesday and Thursday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for southwestern Wisconsin.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s on Wednesday; heat index readings could reach 103 degrees.

Alert Days remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

By the weekend, the heat will let off a little bit. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday, but it will be a little less humid.

