Heat, humidity and unsettled weather in the forecast this week -Haddie

MADISON, Wis. — Summertime heat and humidity are in the forecast for the next couple of days. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms as well through Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through southern Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Locations west of Dane County have the highest chance of seeing rain.

There is a slight risk for severe storms Tuesday, with the main threats being hail and strong winds. Any thunderstorm activity should diminish overnight.

Wednesday will bring more of the same, high humidity and scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High temperatures will still be in the 80s.

A cold front will move through the state on Thursday, keeping the rain chances in the forecast. It won’t be quite as warm, but it will still be very humid. Any showers and thunderstorms will end with the passage of the cold front late on Thursday.

Cooler and less humid air will arrive for Friday and stick around through the weekend. Right now, the forecast looks great with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.