Heat Advisory now in effect until 7PM this evening – Chris

MADISON, Wis. — A Heat Advisory is now in effect until 7 p..m. Wednesday as heat indices continue to rise.

Throughout Wednesday afternoon, expect heat indices to hover around or just above 100 for several hours.

Wednesday afternoon is likely to be the warmest in the recent wave of heat over the Upper Midwest and south central Wisconsin. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Thursday, but strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

As a result, Alert Days remain in the forecast for the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday.

