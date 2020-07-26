HEAT ADVISORY: Hot and humid conditions this afternoon
Wisconsin — A Heat Advisory has been issued for southern Wisconsin as heat index values are expected to climb into the upper 90s and even over 100° at times. If you plan to be outside today, make sure to bring plenty of water along. Try to limit your time outside as much as possible.
Showers and storms will develop this afternoon, which will help to cool things down for the evening and overnight hours.
