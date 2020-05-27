Hearing to focus on state’s handling of unemployment claims

MADISON, Wis. — The head of Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development says the state will be able to more quickly mail out federal unemployment benefits now that a new system is in place.

Caleb Frostman’s statement comes ahead of a Wednesday legislative hearing to examine Republican complaints about how the state has handled unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican lawmakers have said Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has not moved quickly enough to send checks to the newly unemployed.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate hit 14.1% in April and there is a backlog in processing claims.

