Hearing to be held Monday in lawsuit over Gov. Evers’ indoor capacity limits

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A hearing will be held Monday in the lawsuit challenging Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ order limiting indoor gatherings to 25% capacity.

That order was temporarily put on hold last week as part of a lawsuit filed by the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Barron County court and will be streamed live online.

In a tweet last week, Gov. Evers said his administration will challenge the decision to block the order from being enforced. Wisconsin DHS Secretary Designee Andrea Palm is listed as a defendant in the case and could appear virtually for the hearing.

Today there was a dangerous decision to temporarily put a hold on our order limiting mass gatherings. We’ll be challenging that decision, but here’s the bottom line: Wisconsinites, stay home. https://t.co/FbfjrKWZJE — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) October 14, 2020

The Tavern League filed the suit last Tuesday, arguing the order amounted to the “defacto closure” of its members.

While the lawsuit targets Gov. Evers’ statewide order, local municipalities and counties are allowed to enforce their own orders. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said last week that his county health orders remain in effect

