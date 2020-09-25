Hearing seeks to move protest shooter for trial in Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020 with Ryan Balch, another militia member. Rittenhouse was charged in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Balch claims police told him they planned to push protesters toward the armed civilians to allow the militia to “deal with them.” Kenosha police have not responded to that allegation. Credit: Adam Rogan The Journal Times via AP

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, faces a hearing to return him to Wisconsin to face trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two and wounded a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

His attorneys have said Rittenhouse acted in self defense. A Friday court hearing in Illinois was to determine whether to send Rittenhouse to Wisconsin to face charges.

