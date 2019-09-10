New data shows impact of suicide in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

MADISON, Wis. - A new study from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released Tuesday shows new data concerning suicide rates in Wisconsin, according to a press release.

Health officials say the state's suicide rate increased 40% between 2000 and 2017. From 2013 to 2017, suicide rates in Wisconsin were highest among individuals ages 45-54. Of all state deaths from firearms from 2013 to 2017, 71% were suicide deaths. In 2017, the second leading cause of death of adolescents was suicide. That same year, the majority of people who died by suicide were male.

“In order to save lives, we must be unified in our suicide prevention efforts,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Suicide affects far too many Wisconsin families and communities and requires a comprehensive approach to prevention that addresses the range of factors contributing to an individual’s emotional pain. Coordination and cooperation from every sector of society, including government, public health, health care, employers, education, media, and community organizations is critical for us to be effective in our prevention work.”

The report, released on Suicide Prevention Day, comes in an effort to update the state's suicide prevention plan, which is set to be released later this year.

